Three assistant professors of CUK in RSS uniform spark row

Three assistant professors were seen in RSS Ganvesh on Central University of Karnataka (CUK) campus situated at Kadaganchi village of Aland taluk. This has evoked sharp criticism from various sections of society as the university has been mired in controversy for the ‘saffronization’ of the campus.

The students had submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor a few months ago stating that such activities would spoil the communal harmony on the campus. They contended that the university was being politicised by a few faculty members who are trying to make it an RSS hub.

Now, the assistant professors wearing the RSS uniform have sparked a row again. Their photos have gone viral on social media.

The lecturers in the photo are identified as Assistant Professor of Public Relations Alokkumar Gaurav, Vijayendra Pande of Psychology department and Rakesh Kumar of Bio Science. It’s alleged that the photo was taken during a RSS Pathasanchalan programme held on the campus.

Meanwhile, CUK registrar Dr Basavaraj Donur maintained that the faculty members should be confined only to teaching and should not be involved in any other activities.

He also said that the faculty members have taken the photo outside the campus.