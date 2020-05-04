Three child marriages prevented in Ballari district

Three child marriages prevented in Ballari district

DHNS
DHNS, Sandur (Ballari district),
  • May 04 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 21:45 ist

Three child marriages were prevented by the department of women and child development at Hulikunte and Suravvanahalli villages in the taluk on Monday. The weddings were scheduled at 5 am.

On a tip-off, the department officials, Kudligi police and local gram panchayat development officer rushed to the villages and obtained birth certificates of the three girls. Verification of the certificates indicates that all the three were minors.

The officials explained about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and punishment under it. They obtained affidavits from the parents that they would not conduct marriages of their daughters till they attained the age of 18 years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Prohibition of Child Marriage Act
Kudligi
certificates

What's Brewing

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 