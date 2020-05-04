Three child marriages prevented in Ballari district

Three child marriages were prevented by the department of women and child development at Hulikunte and Suravvanahalli villages in the taluk on Monday. The weddings were scheduled at 5 am.

On a tip-off, the department officials, Kudligi police and local gram panchayat development officer rushed to the villages and obtained birth certificates of the three girls. Verification of the certificates indicates that all the three were minors.

The officials explained about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and punishment under it. They obtained affidavits from the parents that they would not conduct marriages of their daughters till they attained the age of 18 years.