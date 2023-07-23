Three college girls suspended for taking video of fellow student in restroom in Karnataka

K'taka: 3 suspended for taking video of fellow student

PTI
PTI, Udupi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 22:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three girl students studying an optometry course in a college have been suspended after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the restroom, the college management said on Sunday.

The girls were suspended on two counts -- first, they brought mobile phone which is banned in the college and then for taking video, she said.

According to the director, the three girls told the victim that their target was some other girls and she was mistakenly videographed. They reportedly deleted the video in front of her, the director said.

However, the victim told her other friends about the incident and they reported the matter to the management, the director said.

"We suspended the three girls immediately. Though the victim was reluctant to lodge a police complaint for some reason, we petitioned to the police informing them about the incident. We also handed over the mobile phones used in videography for forensic examination," Rashmi told PTI.

When contacted, Malpe Station House Officer, said they have received a complaint and are looking into it.

