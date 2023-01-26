Three-day Hampi Utsav from January 27

Three-day Hampi Utsav from January 27

Watersports, wrestling, flower show, food mela, Hampi-by-sky light and sound event will be the main attractions

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete (Vijayanagar dist),
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 04:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Unesco heritage site of Hampi is all set for three-day "Hampi Utsav" beginning January 27. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at 6 pm on Friday.

All the monuments in Hampi have been illuminated. Four platforms have been set up for the Utsav. As many as 6,000 artistes including those from Bollywood and Sandalwood will take part in the cultural events. Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh said that the Utsav is expected to attract around 9 lakh people and may cost about Rs 15 crore.

Watersports, wrestling, flower show, food mela, Hampi-by-sky light and sound event will be the main attractions. 

