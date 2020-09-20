Three die in rain-related incidents

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the Kalyana Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka regions. Three people, including two boys, died in separate rain-related incidents in Belagavi and Bidar districts.

A bike rider was swept away when he tried to cross an overflowing stream in Aland taluk on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Beershetty Bodhanawadi (28) of Srichand village in the taluk.

Two boys Anu Fakru and Arasu Fakru accidentally fell into the Nijampur lake, which was full to the brim following the recent rain, and died on Saturday. The incident occurred when the siblings went to the lake when their parents, fruit vendors at Kolhar K in Bidar taluk, were not in the home.

A bike rider had a narrow at Ugargol in Saundatti taluk, Belagavi district. The rider got stuck in the strong undercurrent of a stream. As luck would have it, a few locals formed a human chain and pulled the man in distress, along with his bike, out of the stream.