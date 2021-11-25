Three killed in collision with KSRTC bus

Three people were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a KSRTC bus near Mariyala railway overbridge in Chamarajanagar, on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok (26 years) and Shantamallappa (55 years) and Anitha (45 years).

The trio were returning on the motorbike to Heggotara village when a Mysuru bound KSRTC bus rammed into the motorbike. All the three fell from the bike and died on the spot, according to police. Negligence of the bus driver is said to be the reason behind the mishap.

It may be mentioned two people died on the road near Badanaguppe on Wednesday evening in a car-bike collision.