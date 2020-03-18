Three more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, number goes up to 14

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus in the city on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 14, the state health department said. The three patients were a 25-year-old man who returned from Madrid in Spain on March 13, 56-year-old woman and 35-year-old man who returned from the US on March 6 and 10, respectively.

"Till date, 14 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka state including one death," the department said in a bulletin. According to it, 13 COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.

Sharing details of the patients who tested positive on Wednesday, the department said all of them were admitted to isolation wards in designated hospitals and were stable. The 35-year-old man from the city, who returned from US, is the fresh addition to the list, while the other two cases were confirmed positive earlier in the day by Health Minister Sriramulu.

The man was in home quarantine and got tested after developing symptoms on March 16, the department said. As per the bulletin, total samples collected for testing were 1,068, with 125 collected on Wednesday alone. A total of 869 samples have reported negative, including 103 samples on Wednesday.