Three more teachers arrested in recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday arrested three more people in the high school teacher recruitment scam.

Yasmin Afza, Chaitra B C and Ashok Naik, all three teachers working in schools in the Davangere district, are arrested.

Police had earlier arrested Prasad, a first-division assistant working in the Department of School Education and Literacy, and are questioning him.

The CID has so far arrested 12 teachers.

Two cases were registered on August 12 at the Vidhana Soudha police station over the recruitment of assistant teachers (Grade-2) in 2012-2013 and physical education teachers in 2014-2015.