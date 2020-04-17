Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Chikkaballapur

Three more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday in Chikkaballapur.

So far, 16 persons, 12 from Gauribidanur and four from Chikkaballapur, tested positive for the virus.

The trio had come in contact with the 69-year-old man who died in Bengaluru on April 15 due to Covid-19. The victim’s 19-year-old son and two of his neighbours tested positive.

After the victim, a resident of Anjuman road, tested positive, the health department quarantined six persons, including his wife and domestic help at the district hospital.

Following the development, the district administration tightened the sealdown norms in four wards (wards-10, 12, 13 and 17). All roads connecting the ward-17 have been shut down.

The district administration staff and volunteers are distributing free milk, groceries and other essentials at doorsteps in these wards where about 1,000 families stay.

One nodal officer and four volunteers have been appointed to every ward, while urban development authority commissioner Bhaskar has been appointed as special officer.

The district administration has decided to continue the sealdown for another two weeks.

The district administration has directed residents of these wards not to venture out of their houses.

Residents of the remaining wards have been permitted to venture out to buy daily essentials without violating social distancing guideline