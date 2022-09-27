Three PFI activists detained in Mysuru

Three activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained in Mysuru on Monday night and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said PFI Mysuru district president Bilal Shariff, former secretary Jaffer Shariff and Firozullah Shariff were taken into custody from their respective houses in Mysuru city, under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPC.

All the three detained persons were produced before the tahasildar and then remanded to judicial custody.

PFI sources said they have been detained as a preventive measure in the wake of the protests held after the arrest of PFI functionaries last week. “They have detained our leaders to prevent any further protests,” sources said.