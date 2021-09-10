Three premier educational institutions from Bengaluru retain NIRF ranking

Three premier institutions from Bengaluru have retained their earlier rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 released by the Union ministry for education on Thursday in New Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru have retained their previous rankings.

Along with these top institutions, three colleges from Karnataka have also made it to the list of top 100 colleges under the colleges’ category. The colleges are: MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science & Commerce, St Joseph’s College of Commerce- both in Bengaluru and St Aloysius College in Mangaluru.

In the law discipline, the NLSIU, Bengaluru has retained the top spot and Christ University has secured the 19th position. Meanwhile in other disciplines such as management, three colleges in the state have made it to the list of top 75 institutions. The IIM-B has been ranked second.

Also Read | NIRF ranking: IIT Madras best institution third year in row; IISc Bengaluru best for research

Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, NLSIU Bengaluru, in his statement said, “In the near term, we aim to welcome more diverse students and faculty body, revitalise and expand our academic programmes, and emerge as a research-intensive multi-disciplinary University.”

Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM-B, in a statement said, “IIM Bangalore, by offering the best management education to its students, aims, in turn, to advance and support important national initiatives.”

In the engineering discipline, Karnataka has performed well with 19 colleges and universities making it to the list of top 20 engineering institutions across the country. A total of nine medical colleges from the state have made it to the list of 50 institutions.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) Bengaluru has secured fourth rank and KMC Manipal is placed in tenth position. The St John’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru is ranked 13.

Twelve out of the 40 dental colleges in the state have made it to the top 40 list. Two out of the 25 architecture institutions, five out of the top 50 research institutions are from Karnataka.

The University of Mysore (UoM) has climbed up the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, from the 27th place in 2020 to the 19th rank this year, under universities category. Besides, there is an improvement in the overall category also, from 47th rank to 34th rank.

UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said, it is a quantum jump in the performance of the university, despite dwindling number of permanent faculty members and other limiting factors. Since the NIRF ranking began in 2015, this is the best performance, so far, he said.

Check out latest DH videos here