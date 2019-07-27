Tiger found dead in Bandipur; 5th case since January

A day after the central government refused to revoke the ban on night traffic at Bandipur National Park in Chamarajanagar in a reply to Wayanad Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, a carcass of a tiger was found on the premises of the Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) in the wee hours of Saturday. Shockingly, this is the fifth casualty at the reserve, which has the highest density of tigers in the country, since January 2019.

Forest officials at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve suspected that the tiger may have died after being hit by a speeding vehicle or after being injured severely while trying to prey on a porcupine.

Interestingly, evident to the accident suspicion by the staffers, officials have found scraping marks of the tiger’s claws on the road. Further, the tiger’s body hair was also found smeared on to the road nearby.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Ravi Kumar, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Srinivas visited the spot and inspected for more details. As the news of tiger’s carcass found near JLR went viral, hundreds of local villagers and tourists rushed to the spot.