A video clip of a male tiger, walking majestically at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, has gone viral on the social media.

Bandipur Tiger Project director T Balachandra has confirmed that the video was of Bandipur forest. The tiger may be around six to eight years, it is said. The tiger is being spotted frequently for the last few days, but was not disturbed by the human presence, it is said. The Forest department personnel have named it as ‘Mayar King’.