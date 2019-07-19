TikTok: Schoolkids’ posts under lens

Considering the recent tragic incidents involving youngsters posting videos on social media using the “TikTok” app, the private school management association has issued an advisory to member schools asking class teachers to monitor social media activities of their students, specially on the TikTok app.

TikTok is a popular social media app for creating and sharing videos.

Recently, a 17-year-old college student from Kolar died after falling into a pond while doing video on the TikTok app, prompting the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka to issue the advisory to all its member schools to prevent students from indulging in such activities.

The advisory states: “Children’s safety and security is the responsibility of every individual, including schools and also at home. All our members support this and carry awareness on the use of social media, specially the recent TikTok app under our social responsibility in protection of every child.”

Even the Childline (helpline) set up by Child Rights Trust (CRT) is getting calls from some school teachers inquiring on how to keep children away from TikTok. Nagasimha G Rao, associate director of CRT, said, “We are getting calls from teachers asking us to advise them on monitoring the TikTok app. But since we have no information, we have decided to write to the department of primary and secondary education and also the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to frame guidelines.”

“It is sad that even parents are encouraging their children believing they will get recognition on social media for their talent. But they should monitor what kind of videos they are uploading and viewing,” added Rao. D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “Unless we involve all stakeholders, including parents, such problems will not be resolved.”