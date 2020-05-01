Time is right to ban liquor, Patil tells CM

Senior Congress leader H K Patil has urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to prohibit liquor in the state, saying the lockdown provided an opportune time to make this decision.

Karnataka has been free of liquor for nearly 48 days now, with the government having shut all retail sales, including bars and pubs, due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

“Without our knowledge, we’re stepping into an intoxication-free, civilized society and there are immense benefits,” Patil said in his three-page letter to Yediyurappa, pointing out that prohibition of liquor was a long-pending demand made by civil society and women’s groups.

“There is no shortage of people who say that it won’t be smart to cut a source of revenue to the State Exchequer. But there is peace in families now and it has helped children get a good upbringing instead of facing cruelty,” Patil said.

“Exploitation of our sisters has stopped. Our sisters, who went to sleep by covering themselves with clothes wet from their tears after going through hell are now spending their nights in peace,” he argued.

The need of the hour, Patil said, was to prohibit liquor as it also led to misuse of power and corruption, besides destroying families and leading the society astray.

Urging Yediyurappa to make the “revolutionary” decision, Patil said there was no better time than now to ban liquor.

Successive governments have battled the demand to ban the manufacture and sale of liquor. Excise accounts for nearly 18% of the state’s own tax revenue, which no party in power can afford to let go.

Patil's demand comes just days after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah suggested that liquor sale can resume in green zones.

In fact, when the Congress was in power with Siddaramaiah as the chief minister and Patil as a minister in his Cabinet, the demand to prohibit liquor was outrightly rejected.