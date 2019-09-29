Time to promote Kannada fims more: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Sunday said that it is necessary to promote Kannada artistes.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating Dasara Film Festival at Kalamandir, here. He said art, literature and culture are being highlighted during Naada Habba. Now, it is time to promote Kannada films more.

Dasara Film festival is boon for the film industry and it helps to promote the artistes as well.

During Wadiyars rule, they had given an opportunity for the artistes to perform and now, the government is encouraging the artistes, he pointed out.

MLAs L Nagendra, MLC KT Srikantegowda, former Minister Shivanna, actor turn politician Jaggesh, actor Vijayalakshmi and others were also present.