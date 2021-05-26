Timely planning helped Karnataka overcome the oxygen crisis: K Sudhakar

The sudden tripping of oxygen manufacturing plants on Monday had triggered panic across the state which is already struggling to cope with the shortage of oxygen. However, on Tuesday, the state government clarified that it has successfully managed the situation without risking the lives of the Covid patients.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday evening told media persons that the timely intervention by the government and meticulous planning in the handling of the situation led to proper management of the scenario without jeopardising the lives of the Covid patients in any part of the state.

Read | Two more Oxygen Express trains reach Bengaluru

“Due to the technical snag at the plants, we were facing a shortage of 286.64 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. But our timely preparations and optimal utilisation of resources helped us overcome the scenario successfully. Whatever the oxygen that was available during these days was judiciously used besides keeping a buffer stock to meet any emergency situation,” Sudhakar briefed.

The minister also said that the centre’s oxygen express also arrived in Bengaluru on Monday and delivered 130 MT of oxygen. “Additionally, we had 120 MT of oxygen in Bengaluru and another 100 MT at districts. This was supplied after rationally analysing the demand from various hospitals. Hence we did not face any problem,” he clarified.

Dr Sudhakar said that by Tuesday night, the plants, which reported technical snag, will resume operations and there will not be any disruptions in the supply of oxygen. “In the meantime, the Centre has increased Karnataka’s allocation from 1,015 MT to 1,200 MT after CM Yediyurappa and ministers apprised the Centre about the crisis in Karnataka,” the minister said.