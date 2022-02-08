Timetable for 2nd PUC exams released; see dates here

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur,
  • Feb 08 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 16:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The final timetable for the Pre University Course II (PUC II) examinations scheduled to be held between April 16 May 6, 2022, has been released.

On January 18, the department had issued a tentative timetable and sought objections from the parents. Students and their parents can visit the department's website for more details.

Time table:

April 16: Mathematics,  Education and Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science and Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History and Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22: Logic and Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 30: Sociology,  Electronics and Computer Science
May 2: Geography and Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

