Tipplers urge Karnataka CM to reduce price of liquor

Rajya Madya Premigalu Hagu Kudukara Sangha, a forum of tipplers, has expressed displeasure over the hike in the price of liquor and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Excise Minister R B Thimmapur to reduce the price of liquor brands.
Sangha, in an email sent to the chief minister and others, urged them not to increase the prices of local brands of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer.
“Several people, cutting across religious and social strata of the society, including doctors and politicians, consume liquor as part of food. It is also served during celebrations and religious rituals. Thus, the government should review the tax on liquor and ensure that brands are available at an affordable price.”
