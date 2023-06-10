Tipplers urge Karnataka CM to reduce price of liquor

Tipplers urge Karnataka CM to reduce price of liquor

The forum has urged CM Siddaramaiah and Excise Minister R B Thimmapur to reduce price of liquor brands

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 10 2023, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 10:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Rajya Madya Premigalu Hagu Kudukara Sangha, a forum of tipplers, has expressed displeasure over the hike in the price of liquor and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Excise Minister R B Thimmapur to reduce the price of liquor brands.

Also Read | Karnataka Minister R B Thimmapur bats for revamping of excise policy

Sangha, in an email sent to the chief minister and others, urged them not to increase the prices of local brands of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer.

“Several people, cutting across religious and social strata of the society, including doctors and politicians, consume liquor as part of food. It is also served during celebrations and religious rituals. Thus, the government should review the tax on liquor and ensure that brands are available at an affordable price.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
liquor sales
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Liquor

Related videos

What's Brewing

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 