Tipu chapter removal after report: Education Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said a decision on removing chapters on erstwhile Mysore king Tipu Sultan from textbooks will be taken after getting an explanation from MLA Appachu Ranjan.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The government is yet to decide on removing the chapters on Tipu Sultan from texbooks. I have directed the textbook division to get an explanation from MLA Appachchu Ranjan, who has written a letter to the department in this regard”.

“The MLA has written that chapters on Tipu Sultan, who meted out injustice to the people of Kodagu, has been glorified in textbooks, and should be removed. The letter has been sent to the textbook division. A discussion will be held in this regard with him. The officials will submit a report after seeking his view on the chapters and what should be removed. A decision would be taken after a report is submitted," he said.