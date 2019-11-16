Tipu content in textbooks: panel seeks one month's time

The report of the committee of experts and historians formed to look into the issue of removing content related to Tipu Sultan from textbooks is likely to be submitted to the government only after the bypolls.

Subject experts and historians who were present in the meeting conducted by the Karnataka Text Book Society on November 7 reportedly said that they could not submit the report in 15 days and that they need more time to verify the documents submitted by Appachu Ranjan, BJP MLA from Madikeri. Ranjan has demanded that the lessons on Tipu be dropped.

During the meeting, Ranjan submitted several documents including a book translated by a London-based writer. The book is basically a collection of letters written by Tipu to various functionaries, translated from Persian to English. The MLA has also provided revenue documents to support his argument as to how Tipu forcibly converted Hindus to Islam.

Though the Karnataka Text Book Society officials requested for the report in 15 days, the experts said they need more time and that it would take at least a month to compile the report.

One of the experts present in the meeting told DH, “As per the deadline, we have only five days left with us. It is impossible to verify the documents in such a short time. We have informed officials concerned about the same and sought a month’s time.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar recently said, “Ranjan had given documents in huge numbers and the expert team has sought one month’s time. As we cannot do it in a hurry, let the experts take their time and submit the report.”

Ranjan was the first to give a representation to Kumar in this regard. Later, his demand was supported by several political leaders, including Member of Parliament from Kodagu-Mysore Pratap Simha.

Following this, the department directed the Society to convene a meeting.