Tipu is not the tiger of Mysore: MLA

“Tipu Sultan is not the tiger of Mysuru. He is a fox,” said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

Responding to a statement by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday on the decision of the government to drop Tipu Sultan’s lessons from the school curriculum, the MLA said that the decision of the government is welcome.

The government has cancelled Tipu Jayanti, on our request. MLA Appachu Ranjan had written to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, to drop the lesson on Tipu Sultan in Class seven textbooks. The government has responded to the same, he said.

K G Bopaiah further said that Tipu was not a freedom fighter as mentioned in the textbooks. He has tormented the people of other religions.

Tipu was a tyrant who destroyed Hindu temples. If the lessons glorifying such a ruler is included in textbooks, it will mislead the students, the MLA said.