'Tipu Nija Kaansgugalu' to be staged statewide

Tipu Nija Kanasugalu a play written and directed by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa will soon be staged across Karnataka.

"We have planned the first phase of the state tour between December 24 and January 15. We have written to Director General and Inspector General of Police seeking security," Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa said.

It is planned to stage the play at Kalagrama, Bengaluru (December 24 and 25), Davanagere (December 27), Chitradurga (December 28 and 29), Shivamogga (December 31 and January 1), Mangaluru (January 4 and 5), Hassan (January 6), Puttur (January 9), Gonikoppa (January 11) and Mandya (January 14 and 15).

"Most online tickets have already been sold," he said.

All shows staged at Rangayana with police security were house full. The tickets for Sunday's show have been sold.

"Four reprints of the play have been done so far following a clearance from the High Court. Two thousand books were printed each time. About 7,500 copies have been sold. About 600 copies were sold during Bahuroopi national theatre fest alone. The Ayodhya Publication will bring out the fifth re-print," Cariappa added.