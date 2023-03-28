'To vote is a privilege', says world champion Pankaj Advani

1) Why is it important to vote

To vote is a privilege. We get a chance to exercise our agency to impact our own future. This honour and responsibility must not be ignored.

2) What is the biggest issue in this election?

Accountability and inclusivity. The more transparency there is, the easier it'll get to implement policies that are more inclusive, creating equal opportunities for all to grow.

3) What is your advice to the new government?

Infrastructure needs to be made a priority. We are a state that has a global presence and a reputation to live up to. We need quicker turnaround times for projects and stricter enforcement of deadlines. Our heavy traffic is causing several problems due to the current state of our roads - be it pollution, stress, delays. Only a determined government and clean governance can help us see the needed improvements.