'Tobacco farmers need support to switch to other crops'

Tobacco farmers should be incentivised to shift to other crops: Minister Dinesh

The event, supported by the Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka, saw the participation of approximately 200 delegates

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 03:06 ist
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH Photo

Tobacco control policies need to be strengthened, and tobacco farmers should be incentivised to shift to alternative crops, stated Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during an event commemorating World No Tobacco Day at Freedom Park, on Wednesday.

A public awareness march to Vidhana Soudha, involving over 300 participants, was organised by the Karnataka No For Tobacco Alliance. The event included the participation of various organizations such as the State Tobacco Control Cell, police department, Bangalore Medical College, and several NGOs.

During the inauguration of a tableau highlighting the dangers of tobacco, Rao emphasised the importance of awareness in eradicating tobacco use.

Also Read | Govt will support sustainable growth: Dinesh Gundu Rao
 

Dr. Vishal Rao, a cancer specialist and member of the state government's High Committee for Tobacco Control, highlighted the fact that tobacco use is responsible for over one million deaths annually from cancer.

U T Khader, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and Youth and Sports Minister Nagendra, urged the youth to take the lead in the fight against tobacco use.

At another event held at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Vice Chancellor Dr. S V Suresha expressed the university's willingness to provide technical support to tobacco farmers in adopting scientific farming methods for alternative crops. He also emphasized the need for financial support from the government to demonstrate successful models.

The event, supported by the Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka, saw the participation of approximately 200 delegates, including 40 farmers.

Hosur Kumar, president of the Mysore District Farmers' Association, said, "It’s the government which encouraged us to grow tobacco, so the same government needs to help us to shift to other crops. For this, the government needs to establish a support system similar to what it provides for tobacco cultivation.” 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

tobacco
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

 