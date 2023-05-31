Tobacco farmers should be incentivised to shift to other crops: Minister Dinesh

Tobacco control policies need to be strengthened, and tobacco farmers should be incentivised to shift to alternative crops, stated Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during an event commemorating World No Tobacco Day at Freedom Park, on Wednesday.

A public awareness march to Vidhana Soudha, involving over 300 participants, was organised by the Karnataka No For Tobacco Alliance. The event included the participation of various organizations such as the State Tobacco Control Cell, police department, Bangalore Medical College, and several NGOs.

During the inauguration of a tableau highlighting the dangers of tobacco, Rao emphasised the importance of awareness in eradicating tobacco use.

Also Read | Govt will support sustainable growth: Dinesh Gundu Rao



Dr. Vishal Rao, a cancer specialist and member of the state government's High Committee for Tobacco Control, highlighted the fact that tobacco use is responsible for over one million deaths annually from cancer.

U T Khader, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and Youth and Sports Minister Nagendra, urged the youth to take the lead in the fight against tobacco use.

At another event held at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Vice Chancellor Dr. S V Suresha expressed the university's willingness to provide technical support to tobacco farmers in adopting scientific farming methods for alternative crops. He also emphasized the need for financial support from the government to demonstrate successful models.

The event, supported by the Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka, saw the participation of approximately 200 delegates, including 40 farmers.

Hosur Kumar, president of the Mysore District Farmers' Association, said, "It’s the government which encouraged us to grow tobacco, so the same government needs to help us to shift to other crops. For this, the government needs to establish a support system similar to what it provides for tobacco cultivation.”