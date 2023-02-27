Toll starts today on 56-km section of B’luru-Mysuru highway

Authorities will begin tolling vehicles on one of the two sections of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway on Monday. The other section isn’t fully ready and will be tolled after 15 days, officials said.

As per a public notice issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll collection on the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the six-lane National Highway 275 will start at 8 am on February 27.

Cars/vans/Jeeps will be charged Rs 135 (single journey) and Rs 205 (round trip). Their monthly pass (50 journeys) will be priced at Rs 4,525. Buses and trucks (two axles) will have to pay Rs 460 (single journey) and Rs 690 (round trip).

The monthly pass will cost Rs 15,325.

A 570-metre stretch of the highway (near Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple) will be exempt from the toll.

Toll collection on the highway’s 61-km section between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will start in 15 days. The highway will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second week of March, said Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer (Bengaluru), National Highways Authority of India.

According to the official, work has been completed on 115 km of the highway. Due to the late addition of an underpass, the remaining stretch is still under construction, he added and hoped that it would be ready in a month or so. The highway cost Rs 8,066 crore to build and has two service lanes on either side.

Jaiswal said that the toll charges were “nominal” and determined based on the construction cost.