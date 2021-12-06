Tomato prices touch Rs 100-mark per kg

The vegetable prices have soared in Mysuru city, with tomatoes touching Rs 100-mark per kg, in Mysuru city, on Monday. The tomato prices were hovering around Rs 50 to 80 last week and have shot to Rs 100.

While the HOPCOMS outlet price is around Rs 100 per kg for the tomatoes, it is a little more in retail shops, depending on the quality of the produce and the locality it is sold.

For the first time, the people have seen vegetables like knol-kohl sold at Rs 70 per kg, radish at Rs 70, Ridged gourd at Rs 80 per kg and Lady’s fingers at Rs 80. The prices of all vegetables have shot, burning a hole in the pocket of the common man.

According to shopkeepers, there are not many tomatoes available in the wholesale market, resulting in great demand for the red vegetable. The supply is not as per the demand. It is around Rs 90 to Rs 95, in the APMC market, they claimed.

Besides, heavy rain in the Mysuru district in the month of November has destroyed crops including vegetables. This is also one of the reasons for the increase in prices of vegetables, it is said. Except for potatoes, the prices of all vegetables, including greens have increased.

