Too afraid to step out for SSLC exam? write supplementary

Here is some good news for students preparing for their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, but afraid to step out due to COVID-19.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is in discussions on allowing such students to appear for the supplementary exams in July.

Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar promised to facilitate the exam in July during his recent phone-in programme organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani.

Answering a query by a student, the minister said, “If you have prepared well for the exams, but afraid to attend due to COVID-19, then you can attend the supplementary exam which will be conducted in the month of July.”

“Some students and parents have expressed fear to step out and asked whether exams could be postponed. Instead of postponing the exams, we are thinking of providing an option for such students to write the supplementary exam,” said a KSEEB source.

According to officials from the Board, even after the official announcement made by the department about the exams and the release of time table, they are getting calls from anxious parents and students on whether the exams can be put off.

“There is no question of postponing the exams and this has been clarified even by the minister. But we are still getting calls from parents and students every day,” said a source.

During the phone-in programme, some parents and students requested the minister to cancel the exams.

However, the officials from the Board said, “We cannot allow all students to change their exam schedule according to their comfort. But if the cases are genuine, we will consider them as fresh candidates during the supplementary exams.”