Top firms show interest in govt's virtual job fair

The virtual job fair to be organised by the state government has attracted top employers.

Firms such as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Barbeque Nation, Arvind Mills, Sivayu Aerospace, electronic device manufacturer UMLAUT are among the participants. The list of companies include food chain groups, e-commerce giants and health care companies, officials in Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) said.

There were about 2,000 job applicants already and the number was likely to increase over the week. A significant number of jobs available include sales, construction and hospitality sector. Job-seekers include those who have recently graduated and those with prior work experience, officials added.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Skill Development Minister, said the government hoped this job fair would help both job-seekers and the companies to restart the economy slowed down by the pandemic. “We are happy to notice that Skill Connect is attracting many corporates across sectors to post their requirement. Job-seekers are requested to register and apply.”

The virtual interviews will be conducted on an in-house platform developed by the KSDC. On Friday, KDSC held a webinar with some of the companies interested in participating in the job fair, apprising them of the process.

KSDC Managing Director Ashwin Gowda said while the corporation had conducted several job fairs earlier, this is the first time they were conducting a virtual job fair.