Top health official in home quarantine

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 22:44 ist

The office of Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, in Vikas Soudha has been sealed. Akhtar is under home quarantine. The development came after he came in contact with a government official who visited his office tested positive. The office has been sanitised and the employees there had been been asked to go into home quarantine. 

chief secretary
Vikas Soudha
health

