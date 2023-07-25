Torrential rains in parts of Karnataka trigger floods in rivers

Incessant rain continued to batter several parts of Kalyan Karnataka region on Tuesday. Mullamari river in the district is in spate, flooding farmland and houses in Chincholi taluk.

Water has been released from Nagaral and Chandrampalli reservoirs due to a rise in the inflow. Several villages have remained cut off as bridges in Chimmanchod, Thajalapur, Kanakapur, Garampalli have totally submerged in the flood water.

Malkhed bridge in Sedam taluk is on the verge of submerging due to the overflowing Kagina river.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner Fouzia Taranum said that the meteorological department has predicted incessant rain for the next one week in the district. Urging the people not to visit nearby the overflowing rivers and streams, she has directed the officials to create awareness about it among the villagers.

Heavy rain lashed Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura districts also.

In Bidar, Dannur (R) villager Mallappa Sharanappa Katepanor (25) is washed away in the flood water of the stream.

Heavy rains continued to disrupt normal life in Malnad region of Hassan district. Yaslur recorded highest average rainfall of 162.6 mm. Road connectivity to several villages was disrupted owing to a landslide.

Bountiful showers continued to lash various parts of Kodagu district on Tuesday. With the river Cauvery in spate, flood-like situation has arisen in Bhagamandala hobli. Landslide continued at Kathroji near Madenadu on Madikeri-Mangaluru highway.

Intermittent rains continued to lash across Dakshina Kannada district. IMD has sounded red alert on Wednesday and orange alert on July 27 and 28. In the past 24 hours, DK district had received an average of 111.4 mm rainfall.

Water level at KRS Dam touches 100 feet

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, the water level in Krishnarajasagar reservoir reached 100 feet against its full capacity of 124.80 feet, on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, the inflow at KRS dam touched 48,025 cusec.

Kabini dam is just three feet away, while Harangi dam is just six feet short of full level.

With heavy rains in Wayanad, Kerala, the inflow at Kabini Dam from Kapila River touched 24,674 cusec and its outflow was 15,000 cusec.