Tourism sector loss estimated at Rs 20k crore

DHNS
DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jul 03 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 22:46 ist

The tourism industry in the state may have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore due to Covid-19 and lockdown, said Tourism Minister C T Ravi.

The minister said that though the government had allowed functioning of hotels the response was very poor with not even 10% of the customers turning up. Ravi was speaking to reporters here on Friday after visiting tourist spots in Sakleshpur taluk.

"The spread of novel corona infection could be contained to a certain extent. But, it is difficult to eradicate the virus totally. We will launch programmes to draw tourists once the pandemic is brought under control," he said.

COVID-19
Lockdown
novel corona infection

