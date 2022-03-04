Tourism takes privatisation path; ropeways planned in 3 places

Development of new ropeway projects, conservation of archaeological sites and religious tourism are the focus points of the sector in Friday’s budget.

It also hints at large-scale privatisation of the sector as most projects will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

A whopping Rs 309 crore has been allocated for the development of basic infrastructure facilities, hotels and ambitious ropeways in three sites - Jog Falls in Shivamogga district, Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur and Anjanadri hill, which is known as the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, in Koppal district.

Two popular tourism circuits in the state - Hampi–Badami–Aihole-Pattadakallu-Vijayapura and Mysuru-Srirangapattana–Hassan–Beluru-Halebidu - are announced to be developed under PPP models for the promotion of tourism.

The government has also earmarked Rs 15 crore to create augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) materials for 15 tourist sites in the state.

The government has said that the heritage forts in Bidar and Kalaburagi will be rejuvenated.

It has also announced ‘adopt a monument’ scheme for protection and development of archaeological sites.

Religious tourism

Further, to promote religious tourism, Bommai has announced the ‘Pavitra Yatra’ scheme and has allotted Rs 45 crore in the first phase (out of a total of Rs 85 crore) for the construction of Yatri Nivas at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

Announcements and allocations

l Hotel & ropeway work at Jog Falls at Rs 116 cr

l Comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hill at Rs 100 cr

l Ropeway in Nandi Hill at Rs 93 cr

l Number of Kannada films for subsidy hiked from 125 to 200

l Karnataka Kalagrama to be developed on a PPP model

l Rs 20 crore for the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri.

