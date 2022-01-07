Tourists with prior bookings, safaris allowed during weekend curfew: Karnataka govt

K'taka weekend curfew: Tourists with bookings allowed

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 22:42 ist
Several passengers seen at the city railway station in Bengaluru ahead of weekend curfew. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka clarified on Friday that tourists who have already booked their stay at hotels, resorts and other facilities will be permitted to travel during the weekend curfew. 

“Tourists booked for weekends with valid stay vouchers are permitted to travel in their cars/taxis and other means of transportation,” tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey stated in a notification.

“Guests can check-in to the hotels and check-out of hotels with proof of booking,” he added. 

The government also specified that there are no restrictions on in-house guests staying in hotels or resorts. 

“All facilities can be kept open ‘ONLY’ for the in-house guests,” Pandey stated. 

Further, the government said that safari in forest areas and sanctuaries will be permitted with Covid-appropriate behaviour. 

Also read: 8,449 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths in Karnataka; 6,812 alone in Bengaluru

The clarification came even as Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar attacked the government for singling out the Ramanagara district. Shivakumar represents the Kanakapura constituency in the district. 

“It is only the Ramanagara district administration that has closed tourist places,” Shivakumar said at a news conference earlier in the day. “The government says people can't go to Savandurga, Chunchi falls, Sangama and other tourist places,” he said.

The Congress has booked many hotels in the Ramanagara district ahead of its 10-day foot march starting January 9 from Mekedatu. The padayatra is aimed at mounting pressure on the government to implement the Mekedatu project. 

