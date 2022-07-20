Touts call the shots at sub registrar offices: Lokayukta

A spot inspection of 26 sub registrar offices on the instruction of Lokayukta has exposed the rot in the property registration system where touts pulled the strings, prompting the anti-corruption authority to take up a suo motu case.

Following complaints of harassment from the public, Lokayukta Justice B S Patil formed 10 teams which inspected 43 sub registrar office premises in Bengaluru Urban district in a phased manner. The exercise found several irregularities — from the collection of “more amount than fee” to lack of transparency in documentation — in almost all offices.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Justice Patil expressed shock at the extent of irregularities and said “it is impossible to believe that such middlemen/touts could operate from the premises of the offices without the connivance of sub registrars and other staff”.

At the sub registrar offices in Malleshwaram, Hesaraghatta, Mahadevapura, Kengeri and others, the Lokayukta teams found that mediators “were collecting more amount than the total amount of stamp fees, registration and scanning charges”.

The order quoted the report on the Bommanahalli office: “It was difficult to differentiate between officials and touts since the touts were acting as officials to execute the job.”

A mediator named Satyanarayana was found in the sub registrar’s chamber at Basavanagudi. In JP Nagar sub registrar’s office, the team found Shivayogaiah. “The sub registrar didn’t provide a satisfactory explanation for his presence,” the team noted.

The order cited several instances of demand for “extra” money. In Sarjapur, a woman named Uma alleged that “middleman Chandru demanded Rs 38,000 extra and accepted Rs 30,000 by way of cash and through Google Pay”, it said.

Bharat, who had brought his differently-abled mother to the Banashankari office, said the officials deliberately delayed the process by favouring an agent who brought eight files at once.

Despite clear rules, properties were registered without E-Khata in respect of revenue sites at sub registrar office in Peenya, Laggere, Nagarbhavi and other places.

At the offices in KR Puram and Byadarahalli, PAN numbers were not mentioned in the registration summary “to evade payment of Income Tax”. At the Jala office, one person was found to have received four encumbrance certificates in less than 30 days.

The Lokayukta also found that books regarding cash declaration made before entering the office and the information provided under RTI was not maintained by almost all the offices.

The Lokayukta noted a “lack of supervision and inspection” by superior officers while issuing notice to Revenue Department principal secretary, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, five district registrars, additional district registrar of BDA and 40 sub registrars.

The case is likely to be taken up for hearing on September 6.