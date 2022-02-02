Gowda deems towing 'necessary' in Bengaluru, slams govt

Towing of vehicles necessery, don't adopt appeasement politics: Gowda

Gowda said reckless parking has hit the smooth movement of traffic on Bengaluru roads

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 23:21 ist
Former union minister D V Sadananda Gowda. Credit: DH Photo

Batting for the vehicle towing system, former union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said towing is absolutely necessary to prevent the public from parking their vehicles recklessly.

"The government should not adopt appeasement policy by suspending towing system in Bengaluru. If the public parks their vehicles properly, why would police remove vehicles?" Gowda told reporters.

Gowda said reckless parking has hit the smooth movement of traffic on Bengaluru roads. He suggested a policy to ensure that vehicles owners have parking space in their houses before thye purchase vehicles.

Instead of blaming the police, the government should take corrective steps if there are any problems in the current policy, he said.

Karnataka
D V Sadananda Gowda
Bengaluru
traffic

