Traders say sheep sales hit by halal row

The halal meat row seems to have had an adverse impact on the weekly sheep market in Chitradurga, one of the largest in Karnataka, with sales dropping from around 6,000 to 8,000 sheep every Thursday to 2,000 to 3,000.

Sheep breeders and traders, who have been regulars at the market for decades, said that over the last two to three months, there has been a decline in the number of Muslim traders.

Zafrullah, a sheep trader from Ajjampur of Chikkamagaluru district, told DH that many traders of his community have stopped coming here and are instead buying sheep in their own area after some organisations carried out a halal meat ban campaign. “Halal is our culture and an open call to ban it has discouraged them to come here.”

DH visited the sheep market in Chitradurga on Thursday to do a reality check. Chitradurga is one of the largest sheep-rearing districts in the state with more than 17.37 lakh sheep. Challakere and Hiriyur taluks have a majority of sheep farmers in the district.

Basanna, a sheep farmer from Maraghatta village, said, “I used to sell 25 sheep every week. But now, I am struggling to sell even five as Muslim buyers, who used to offer a good price, have declined. We are facing huge losses as we are forced to sell at throwaway prices of Rs 3,000 to 4,000. Many would rather endure a loss rather than take sheep back home while others are eagerly waiting for better days.” Traders say sheep used to sell at not less than Rs 5,000 in the market.

Imam Sab, a middleman from Rampura of Molkalmur taluk, said, “Muslim traders in lorries used to buy over 200 sheep. Over the past four to five months, their numbers have reduced. The recent issues that surfaced in Karnataka might be the reason.”

Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation Ltd chairman Sharanu B Tallikere said he is not aware of the development and will address the issue. He said a majority of traders are Muslims and they have a good hold over the market. “I learnt that Tumakuru sheep market has also witnessed slight decline in business.”

