Tragedy of errors in B’luru's Covid fatality data

An analysis of Covid-19 fatality data for the city has revealed some deaths, which have so far been unreported in the daily bulletin released in the public domain, as of June 17. Curiously, a few patients, who are alive, have been mentioned as dead in the database.

Initially, details of seven deaths were gathered through the Covid-19 database being used by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There were also disclosures from health officers, plus information from other official sources.

The information from the Palike database shows six out of the seven cases as “deceased.” These are patients 3912, 6027, 6570, 5340, 6004 and 5789. The seventh case is Patient 7183, a 74-year-old man living in Venkateshpuram who was disclosed as “deceased” in a standard list of Covid-19 patients sent to the media, of daily Covid-19 cases on June 15.

Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, who looked into the matter, clarified that three of the seven cases are in fact, still alive. However, the remaining four patients are deceased. “The three alive patients have been reported to the surveillance unit for release. The remaining four deceased patients are expected (to show up in the media bulletins) soon,” he said. Dr Chandra added that the omissions were not deliberate.

Information was not available to show which of the seven patients are still alive. However, the discovery of the mystery cases points to potential errors in how the Palike and the government collect discharge and death information. For example, the Palike data also shows that Patients 796, 5321, 4315 who are “officially deceased” as per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, are still “active.”

According to the governmental system, when a Covid-positive person is admitted into a hospital, a district patient code for that individual is generated. Then, the file is sent to the state surveillance unit (which handles information going into the daily Covid-19 bulletins) to assign a “patient number” to the case.

For the death confirmation, the hospital reports to the district surveillance officer, Bengaluru. One of the four “deceased” cases is Patient 6004, a 39-year-old car driver from Doddakalasandra who died on June 14. His death was confirmed by a Palike health officer and several Covid-19 hospital staff. Another is Patient 5340, a 58-year-old man, whose death on June 13 was confirmed by other sources.