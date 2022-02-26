Train services in Karnataka to be partially cancelled

Several trains, including those operating between Bengaluru-Mangaluru/Karwar and Kannur, will remain short-terminated or cancelled between March 3 and 7, to facilitate commissioning double line work on the Padil-Kulashekar section in Mangaluru.

The railways will also undertake pre-non interlocking work. In addition, there will be 11 hours of traffic block on March 6 and 7. The work will affect the train services during the period.

Train Nos. 06486/06487 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Express Special and Train Nos. 06488/06489 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Express Special will be cancelled from March 3 to March 6.

Train Nos 06602/06601 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special will be cancelled on March 6.

Train No. 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwar Tri-Weekly Express will be regulated for one hour en route on March 2. Train No. 16515 Yeshwanthpur-Karwar Express will be cancelled on March 4. The service of Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwanthpur Express will be cancelled on March 5.

