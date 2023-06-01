Training sortie 'Kiran' crashes in Chamarajanagar; both pilots safe

An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft, ‘Kiran’, crashed at Sappayyanapura, under Bhogapura Grama Panchayat limits, in Chamarajanagar taluk on Thursday afternoon. Two pilots in the plane ejected safely.

As soon as the aircraft went out of control, Wing Commander Tejpal, 50, and trainee pilot Bhoomika, 28, ejected safely using parachutes. They sustained minor injuries. The IAF airlifted them to Bengaluru, in a helicopter.

The Indian Air Force tweeted “A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Chamarajanagar, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrews ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”.

The incident occurred around 11.50 am on Thursday. The training aircraft crashed on survey number 75 at Sappayyanapura of Bhogapura GP.

Mahesh, a resident of the village, who was one of the eyewitnesses, said, “An exploding sound was heard in the sky. The aircraft rotated twice, when two people jumped out with parachutes. The aircraft crashed on the ground at a little distance. We rushed to the spot to find the parts of the aircraft strewn around. There were no people at the spot. We immediately informed the police”.

Pilots safe

Both the pilots landed safely at a distance of 500 metres from the site of the crash. There were no major injuries. The senior pilot’s lips were cut. When we offered to take him to the hospital, he replied that their rescue team will reach the place. Within 10 minutes, three helicopters from the IAF, Bengaluru, reached the spot and airlifted them, said Bhogapura GP member Somashekar Kellamballi.

Acting on the information, Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot. The personnel doused the flames of the wreckage. The IAF officers too visited the spot and gathered information from the local officers. However, they refused to speak to the media.

A major mishap was averted as the aircraft crashed on vacant land. A large number of people gathered on the spot, while the police struggled to control them.