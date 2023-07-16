Transfer deals: Bommai accuses CM Siddaramaiah of shielding his ministers

Transfer deals: Bommai accuses CM of saving ministers

DHNS
DHNS, Shiggaon,
  • Jul 16 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 06:17 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was shielding his Cabinet colleagues and their aides who are alleged to have been involved in transfer deals.

"There's enough evidence of the involvement of a few ministers and their aides in transfer deals but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is defending them saying that he had not taken money and that he would retire from politics if it is proved. Now, is he not accountable for his ministers' wrongdoing? Bommai told reporters here.

Replying to a query on the guidelines issued by the Congress government barring the mid-day meal workers/cooks from wearing bangles while at work, Bommai said, "The mid-day meal cooks have worked wearing bangles in the past. No untoward incident took place. I fail to understand why the government has issued such guidelines."

Bommai said the Congress is playing vindictive politics when asked about the government's decision to put on hold the land grant to Janaseva Trust.

