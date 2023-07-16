Transfer deals: Bommai accuses CM Siddaramaiah of shielding his ministers

Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was shielding his Cabinet colleagues and their aides who are alleged to have been involved in transfer deals.
"There's enough evidence of the involvement of a few ministers and their aides in transfer deals but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is defending them saying that he had not taken money and that he would retire from politics if it is proved. Now, is he not accountable for his ministers' wrongdoing? Bommai told reporters here.
Also Read | Bommai hints at alliance talks with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Replying to a query on the guidelines issued by the Congress government barring the mid-day meal workers/cooks from wearing bangles while at work, Bommai said, "The mid-day meal cooks have worked wearing bangles in the past. No untoward incident took place. I fail to understand why the government has issued such guidelines."
Bommai said the Congress is playing vindictive politics when asked about the government's decision to put on hold the land grant to Janaseva Trust.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation
Take steps to make drinking water safe
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title
Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends
Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals
Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift