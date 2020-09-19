Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali to join Congress

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali is all set to join the Congress on Sunday.

The award-winning activist has been the face of the transgender movement in Karnataka for at least over a decade now, while her work is not limited to the state.

Speaking to DH, Akkai said her decision to join the Congress came from an urge to defend the Indian democratic space.

"There is so much intolerance in the country. There's a threat to the Constitution. Like-minded people need to converge to protect the Constitution. Congress has played a vital role in bringing people's issues to the forefront. This move is about my ideologies aligning with the core principles of the party," she said.

The other important aspect was to ensure that there was no compromise to the sexual minorities' movement, she said.

"It has been a long-drawn struggle. There have been several judgments to ensure the rights of the community, but implementing them is important. Political parties are otherwise preoccupied with other agendas," she added.

In 2015, Akkai became the first transgender person to be conferred with the Karnataka Rajyotsava — the second-highest civilian honor in the state.

In 2018, Akkai became the first transgender person to get her marriage registered. Her role as a political leader will not be limited to the transgender space, she said. "Me being part of the sexual minorities will not talk only about those issues. I will definitely talk about various other burning issues,” she said.

“There are concerns about the economy, youth employment, silencing of dissent, and environmental justice. It is about standing up for the poor and the marginalised," she added.