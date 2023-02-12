Transgenders in Karnataka open canteen, start new life

Transgenders in Karnataka open canteen, start new life

In Udupi district, a group of transgender persons who are natives of other districts, have set up a canteen for night-time food seekers

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 12 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 13:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Transgender persons, who have always been kept out of the mainstream by their families and the general public, have started venturing into new areas to begin their lives afresh.

In Udupi district, a group of transgender persons who are natives of other districts, have set up a canteen for night-time food seekers.

Three of them, Poorvi, Vaishnavi and Chandana, who used to seek alms on the streets of Udupi, have taken the decision to lead a self-reliant life with a canteen near the Udupi bus stand.

They run their canteen from 1 am to 7 am when travellers who find themselves lost in the city wander in search of food.

Also Read | Karnataka: Buoyed by 1% quota, transgenders look for more opportunities

The canteen has turned out to be a boon for the night travellers and those who work in the night shift who leave their workplaces at odd hours.

The canteen provides delicious snacks and tea to the customers. As a majority of hotels in the city are closed during night time, people have now started relishing the snacks at the canteen run by transgender persons.

The trio said the response from the public has so far been encouraging and they get respect from the public.

They are enjoying the newly found dignified life in the heart of the city.

Also Read | In a first, trans man father to give birth in Kerala

The Udupi police had recently intensified night patrolling to detect the illicit activities of transgender persons including sex work.

With a cloud of distrust looming over the transgender community, the three got down to the new venture in an attempt to remove the tag imposed on them by the public. The first MBA degree holding transgender in the state Sameeksha Kunder has invested in the canteen and stood by her friends.

The three are preparing the food temporarily from her house. Kunder said acceptance from the public is crucial for running the small business. However, they have started work with a positive energy, she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Udupi
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Transgender
India News
Transgender person

What's Brewing

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

 