Transgenders up in arms against JD(S) leader CM Ibrahim

Ibrahim, known to make foot-in-mouth statements, has come under the scanner several times for misogynistic remarks

Shruthi HM Sastry
Shruthi HM Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2022, 17:29 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 17:29 ist
C M Ibrahim. Credit: DH Photo

The transgender community has hit back strongly at JD(S) Karnataka president CM Ibrahim for his ‘transphobic’ comments while criticising the BJP government. 

While transgender artist Manjamma Jogathi lashed out at Ibrahim for "humiliating" the community, the Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum is all set to stage a protest this evening, demanding an apology from Ibrahim. 

Speaking to media persons at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Ibrahim had jeeringly said that the BJP government was full of transgenders. 

"I urge the people of this state to remove this mangalamukhi government. We can't even fight with this government. If they are male or female, we could fight accordingly. They are neither. They keep getting caught in scams and laugh sheepishly later," Ibrahim had said. He had made a similar statement at an event in Raichur on Monday. 

In a strongly-worded response, Manjamma Jogathi, who heads the Karnataka Janapada Academy, tweeted: "You should not have humiliated the community like this. This is just a reflection on your politics. I am transgender, an artist and a Kannadiga. Society respects us..." 

Meanwhile, Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum state coordinator Mallappa told DH that the members would stage a protest on Wednesday evening. "We demand an apology. Failing this, we will start protests in all districts and lay siege to his house." 

He said Ibrahim had a hundred other ways to question the BJP government over its functioning. “This can be done without dragging the transgender community into politics,” he said. 

Ibrahim, known to make foot-in-mouth statements, has come under the scanner several times for misogynistic remarks. 

