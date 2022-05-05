Transparency missing in Assembly secretariat recruitments

The government’s move to recruit 43 persons, including 26 dalayats, to the Legislative Assembly without specifying the selection process has led to concerns with some officials noting that failure to introduce a fool-proof system for recruitment will create avenues for irregularities.

The secretariat of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has the power to recruit reporters, assistants, librarians, stenographers and other posts required for the functioning of the Assembly. In a notification dated March 26, the secretariat invited applications to 43 posts with the condition that the speaker will decide on the minimum qualifications as well as the procedure of the selection of the candidates.

It said the speaker will also decide whether to select candidates through a written test or interview or both.

For the past several years, especially from 2017, there has been a demand to introduce a competitive exam-based recruitment process.

However, successive governments have not been able to bring the necessary reform.

“The Assembly is the place where members raise questions about recruitments in all other departments and demand for a transparent recruitment method in all spheres, including the selection of peons or attendants. It’s time for the Assembly to adopt a system that remains unquestionable,” he said.

To a question, an official in the secretariat said the entire process happens as per rules.

“First, we will have some skill-based tests. But competency is decided by the Speaker. Essentially, the rules (Recruitment and Conditions of Service Rules, 2003) allow the Speaker to decide on the selection process,” the official said.

In 2017, the Assembly secretariat had come under spotlight for violating the model code of conduct by trying to recruit 107 persons.

Officials had said political pressure to fill up vacant posts was the reason for the violation. Sources said a demand for transparency in recruitment has been pending since 2012, when about 20 dalayats were recruited.

“More often, the recruitment opens itself to allegations because the rules are decided by one person holding the post of Speaker,” the sources said.