Transport corporation employees plan protest

The workers of the state road transport corporations will stage a protest on November 5 against the alleged harassment by management in granting leave and paying salaries.

In a pamphlet released to the media, the CITU-affiliated Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations Workers' Federation said the limited operation of buses meant many workers finding it difficult to get work assignments. As a result, they wait for hours and return home.

"A new system of real attendance has been implemented which is resulting in salary cuts for the employees. This has forced families of many employees into economic hardship," it said.

Seeking government intervention and support for the corporations, the Federation has called the employees to take part in the protest.