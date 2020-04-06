Transport dept sets up helpline

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 06 2020, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 23:05 ist

The government has launched a 24x7 helpline to receive and resolve complaints regarding the movement of essential services.  

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced the launch of the helpline which will also look into the issue of inter-state vehicles. It will also act as a control room connecting all the regional transport offices (RTO) across the State.

Organisations and the public can call 080 2223 6698 or 94498 63214 to raise issues related to the movement of essential commodities. Alongside this, the department will also ensure availability of vehicles to move such commodity.

The move by the transport department came a day after two RTO officials were suspended for demanding bribe from vegetable transporters near Anekal.

