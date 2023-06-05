Transport minister bats for ban on animal slaughter

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy bats for ban on slaughter of all animals

Reddy's remarks come in the wake of Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh saying the govt would consider revoking the anti-cow slaughter legislation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 05 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 05:00 ist
Karnataka Transport minister Ramalinga reddy. Credit: DH File Photo

There should be a ban on slaughter of all animals, Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said Monday. 

Speaking to mediapersons here and responding to a question on revoking the cow slaughter ban imposed during the BJP government, Reddy said he would advocate a ban on slaughter of all animals, not just the cow . "There are 84 lakh species of animals. None of us has a right to harm any of them. I advocate a blanket ban," he said. 

However, when asked if he would convey this to the Cabinet, he said he had no such intention. "I am not going to place this before the Cabinet. I am just airing my personal opinion," he said.  

Reddy's remarks come in the wake of a recent statement by Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, who said the government would consider revoking the anti-cow slaughter legislation passed during the BJP regime. 

Reddy however withheld from making any comments on his colleague's statement. "I don't know in which context he made that statement," he said. 

