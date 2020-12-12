Transport strike: CM Yediyurappa asks staff to resume work, blames vested interests for protest

As employees of transport corporations continue their strike on Saturday affecting services across the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested staff to resume work and invited them for a discussion with transport minister Laxman Savadi.

In an official statement on Saturday, Yediyurappa said that he had already directed Savadi to resolve the issue while adding that the minister was making all efforts towards this end. "It is unfortunate that the staff working in transport corporations are protesting by disrupting passenger services. The strike is affecting passengers across the state," he said.

Further, alleging that the strike was instigated by vested interests, Yediyurappa pinned the blame on farmers' leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar who has been a prominent face of the strike. "He has instigated a section of transport employees to protest which has, in turn, led to stones being pelted on KSRTC and BMTC buses. He is responsible for causing loss to public property," Yediyurappa stated.

That apart, Yediyurappa also came to the defence of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, condemning alleged derogatory remarks made against him by Chandrashekhar.