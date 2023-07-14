Trapped leopard rescued near Chikkamagaluru

The forest officials were on Friday successful in rescuing a leopard that was trapped in a noose in Kadrimidri, on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru.
The miscreants had laid the noose on Thursday night. The trapped leopard which was writhing in pain was noticed by a passerby on Friday morning who in turn informed the forest department officials.
The incident came to light at 6 am.
Expert arrived from Shivamogga to administer a dart to rescue the leopard.
DCF N E Kranthi said “the female leopard was around three years old. After treating the leopard, it will be released into the wild. Legal action will be initiated against those who had laid the noose for trapping wild animals.”
