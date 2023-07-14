Trapped leopard rescued near Chikkamagaluru

Trapped leopard rescued near Chikkamagaluru

The trapped leopard which was writhing in pain was noticed by a passerby on Friday morning who in turn informed the forest department officials.

Naina J A
Naina J A, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jul 14 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 16:41 ist
Leopard that was trapped in a noose on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The forest officials were on Friday successful in rescuing a leopard that was trapped in a noose in Kadrimidri, on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru.

The miscreants had laid the noose on Thursday night. The trapped leopard which was writhing in pain was noticed by a passerby on Friday morning who in turn informed the forest department officials.

The incident came to light at 6 am. 

Expert arrived from Shivamogga to administer a dart to rescue the leopard.

DCF N E Kranthi said “the female leopard was around three years old. After treating the leopard, it will be released into the wild. Legal action will be initiated against those who had laid the noose for trapping wild animals.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Karnataka
Chikkamagaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

 